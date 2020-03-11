Plastics Recycling Show Europe 2020 postponed due to coronavirus concerns

March 11, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

The upcoming Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE), scheduled to take place from March 25-26 at the RAI Amsterdam, has been postponed due to concerns over the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement was made on March 10 by show organizers Crain Communications Inc. and PRE, the European association for plastics recyclers.

“The decision was made following consultations with exhibitors, speakers, pre-registered visitors and the venue, and considering the significant impact of international travel at this time,” the organizers said in a statement on the show’s website. “Our first consideration under these difficult circumstances must be for the health and well-being of all stakeholders involved in the event while national governments seek to contain the spread of this disease.”

The organizers said they are “currently liaising with our exhibitors and other stakeholders to arrange alternative dates for PRSE.”

A further announcement will be made as soon as dates are confirmed, they added.