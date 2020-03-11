GN Thermoforming appoints new sales manager for Mexico, Central and South America

March 11, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Chester, N.S.-based GN Thermoforming Equipment has appointed Alberto Capodicasa as its new sales manager for Mexico and Central and South America.

Based in Nova Scotia, Capodicasa is a native of Venezuela and fluent in English, Spanish, and Italian, has many years of experience in various sales positions, most recently as regional sales manager with LED Roadway Lighting Ltd.

“Alberto will travel extensively and work on the ground with our local agencies in the Mexican, Central and South American markets,” said Paul Phillips, GN’s sales and marketing manager. “GN has a lot of thermoforming machines in the region and Alberto is well equipped to support our agents and customers as we continue to grow.”

GN manufactures roll-fed thermoformers for the production of high-quality plastic packaging, and has installed more than 1,500 thermoformers in total. The company’s operation also includes a technical service and sales centre in Jihlava, Czech Republic.