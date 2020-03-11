Kautex Machines names Admir Dobraca as new CEO

March 11, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Admir Dobraca has been named as the new CEO of Kautex Machines Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of German extrusion blow molding machinery maker Kautex Maschinenbau.

Dobraca succeeds Bill Farrant, who had served as CEO from 2010 to early 2020.

In a press release, Kautex Machines said that Dobraca “has many years of experience in the plastics industry and is a proven packaging specialist.” Most recently, he worked for Retal PA LLC, a supplier of packaging products and solutions to the food and beverage industry. He began his career in the plastics industry at Husky Injection Molding Systems in 2002, and held various different positions there, with placements in North America and Europe, until 2016.

Thomas Hartkämper, CEO of the German parent company, Kautex Maschinenbau, is confident that Dobraca is the right person for the job: “Admir brings a lot of experience from the plastics industry and is a complete specialist in the packaging sector,” said Thomas Hartkämper, CEO of Kautex Maschinenbau. “He has a clear vision of how we can strengthen and expand our position in the North American market.”

Kautex Machines is headquartered in Branchburg, N.J.