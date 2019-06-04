GN Thermoforming names Jerome Romkey as new president

June 4, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Packaging equipment manufacturer GN Thermoforming Equipment, headquartered in Chester, N.S., has a new president.

The company named longtime employee Jerome Romkey to the position on June 4, and also announced the appointment of Paul Phillips as its new sales and marketing manager.

Romkey started his career with GN in 1980 when the company was founded with just six employees. He has worked in many senior leadership roles over the years, including technical manager, engineering manager, business development manager, and vice president of sales and marketing.

Phillips, meanwhile, has over 15 years of sales management experience in various leadership roles with companies in the marine, ocean sciences, defense, and medical device fields. In his previous employment, he was the global business development manager for BioMedica Diagnostics Inc., and for the previous five years he was the general sales manager with Hawboldt Industries.

GN manufactures roll-fed thermoformers for the production of high-quality plastic packaging, and has installed more than 1,500 thermoformers in total. The company’s operation also includes a technical service and sales centre in Jihlava, Czech Republic.