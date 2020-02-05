Chinaplas 2020 postponed due to coronavirus

February 5, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

The upcoming edition of the Chinaplas trade show, one of the world’s largest plastics and rubber trade fairs, has been postponed indefinitely as a result of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Chinaplas 2020 was scheduled for April 21 to 24 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. The show is being postponed “in accordance with instructions issued by the Shanghai municipality to cease all large-scale activities until further notice,” show organizer Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd said in a Feb. 5 statement.

New dates for the show will be announced at a later time.

“As the show organizer, we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused due to the show postponement. Health and safety of all show participants is our top priority; therefore, we have to make this decision,” said Adsale. “Please be assured that we will continue to closely monitor the epidemic situation and keep you well-informed of any further news about Chinaplas 2020.”

Chinaplas isn’t the first plastics show to be affected by the month-long coronavirus outbreak, which has now killed 490 people according to the latest figures from China’s National Health Commission. Last week, the upcoming Asiamold 2020 trade show, originally scheduled for Feb. 26-28 at the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, was postponed, as was the co-located Industrial Automation Fair Guangzhou. New dates for those two shows have not yet been announced.