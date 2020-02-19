Chinaplas 2020 rescheduled for Aug. 3 to 6

February 19, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

The 2020 edition of the Chinaplas trade show, one of the world’s largest plastics and rubber trade fairs, will be held from Aug. 3 to 6 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai.

The event, originally planned for April 21 to 24, was rescheduled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

“The coming show held in August has already confirmed the participation of over 3,800 exhibitors from around the world to showcase their leading technologies and innovations,” show organizer Adsale Exhibition Services Ltd. said in a statement. “In the coming period before Chinaplas 2020 opens, [we] will continue to closely monitor the epidemic development, to keep in close contact with the local government and authorities, and to do well the subsequent show preparation work.”

Chinaplas wasn’t the first plastics show to be affected by the deadly coronavirus outbreak, which has now killed about 2,000 people worldwide. Three weeks ago, the upcoming Asiamold 2020 trade show, originally scheduled for Feb. 26-28 at the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, was postponed, as was the co-located Industrial Automation Fair Guangzhou. New dates for those two shows have not yet been announced.