New dates and venue announced for Chinaplas 2021

January 23, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Chinaplas, one of the world’s largest plastics trades shows, has moved its show dates in 2021 to April 13 to 16, avoiding an overlap with the massive NPE 2021 trade show in Orlando, Fla.

Adsale, which runs the Chinaplas show, also announced that the 20121 show will move from its original location in Guangzhou to the Shenzhen World Exhibition and Convention Center, near Hong Kong.

The decision was applauded by the U.S.-based Plastics Industry Association, which runs NPE.

“Chinaplas and NPE share the same goal of providing a venue where the global plastics industry can come together, network, and grow,” Plastics Industry Association president and CEO Tony Radoszewski said in a Jan. 22 statement. “The Plastics Industry Association and NPE…have long enjoyed a positive, mutually-beneficial relationship with Chinaplas and its producer, Adsale. Chinaplas’ decision and capability to move their show dates so that they don’t overlap with NPE2021 and move their show venue to a region with new market opportunities amount to a big win for both our organizations, our events, and for the global plastics industry as a whole. We thank and congratulate the Adsale and Cahinaplas team for making this shift”.

The 2020 edition of Chinaplas will be held in Shanghai on April 21 to 24, with more than 3,900 exhibitors and upwards of 180,000 attendees expected. NPE 2021 will take place in Orlando from May 17 to 21.