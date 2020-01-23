Husky names Tony Black to lead Customer Success Management organization

January 23, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. has named Tony Black as president of its Customer Success Management (CSM) organization.

Husky’s CSM organization was formed in 2017 with the goal of providing improved support for its systems in the field.

In a statement, the Bolton, Ont.-based company said that Black “brings more than 25 years of experience in global business development and operations and has a record of accomplishment for consistently improving customer satisfaction and service-oriented performance.”

Prior to joining Husky, Black was most recently vice president, service business for Otis Elevators. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business and a Bachelor of Science degree from Florida Atlantic University.