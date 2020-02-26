JEC World 2020 is postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

February 26, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

As a result of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the 2020 edition of the JEC World composites trade show in Paris has been postponed from March 3-5 to May 12-14, 2020.

“The recent spread of the coronavirus in new countries last week, and especially countries playing an important role in the composite materials industry such as China, South Korea and Italy, has obliged the JEC World organization team and key stakeholders of the industry to reassess the current situation,” JEC Group, which operates the annual show, said in a Feb. 26 statement. “Increased travel restrictions from authorities, but also at corporate level, both from exhibiting and visiting companies, have drastically reduced the potential attendance to the show. Moreover, the latest developments of the coronavirus have significantly increased the concerns of participating companies about the health of their employees.”

“We are aware that this decision will require industry professionals, exhibitors, partners, engineers, researchers and buyers to re-schedule their attendance, which will have a significant impact on their organizations, as it will for the JEC Group,” the statement continued. “We trust though that given the current situation, which is continuously evolving, everyone involved will understand our common and industry decision.”

The JEC World trade show is described as the biggest and most important world show dedicated to composites market. Held at the Parc des expositions Paris Nord Villepinte, the annual show draws more than 40,000 industry professionals to each edition.

The death toll from the coronavirus is over 2,700 worldwide, with the vast majority in mainland China. The outbreak has already caused the rescheduling of the massive Chinaplas trade show from the original date of April 21-24 to Aug. 3-6 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai.