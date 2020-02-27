TC Transcontinental launches plastic recycling operations within packaging group

February 27, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Montreal-based printer and packaging supplier TC Transcontinental is launching a plastic recycling group to handle materials within its packaging operations and plastics recovered from other commercial, industrial, and agricultural sources.

The recycling group will be part of the company’s packaging operations, TC Transcontinental Packaging.

In a Feb. 27 press release, the company said that the group will start purchasing equipment this year for converting flexible plastics recovered from sorting facilities and other commercial, industrial and agricultural sources into recycled plastic granules. It will also be on the lookout for potential acquisitions of companies in this sector.

“The creation of the recycling group aims to vertically integrate the recycling of plastics in our packaging production chain in Canada, the U.S., and Latin America, ultimately ensuring stable procurement of this material for us,” said François Olivier, Transcontinental’s president and CEO. “This decision stems from our desire and that of many customers to differentiate ourselves with an offering of eco-responsible packaging products containing recycled plastic, accelerate its development, and create a truly circular economy for plastic that will bring further benefits for the environment and for communities.”

The recycling group will be led by Sylvain Levert, reporting to Thomas Morin, president of TC Transcontinental Packaging. Levert was previously senior vice president, procurement at TC Transcontinental. He will be supported by Mathieu Séguin, as general manager, and by Fabrice Laberge, as director, research and development, recycling technology.