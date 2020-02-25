Blow molder Pretium invests $3 million in equipment for Ohio plant

February 25, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Pretium Packaging, a blow molder of customized, rigid plastic packaging, has made a US$3 million investment in new high-density polyethylene (HDPE) extrusion blow molding equipment and infrastructure for its Leipsic, Ohio manufacturing plant.

The Leipsic plant was previously owned and operated by Patrick Products, which was purchased by Pretium in 2017.

The new 10-cavity HDPE electric blow molding equipment will be dedicated to producing HDPE industrial round gallon containers with gram weights from 108 to 130 grams, in support of what the company calls “the growing demand from our household and industrial chemical market.”

The new equipment also offers a fully automated bagging and bulk packaging functionality, Pretium said in a statement, which provides flexibility to the end-user.

“Since Pretium acquired Patrick Products, we have invested over US$6 million in new machines and infrastructure to support this consistently growing market. We have installed three new work centers, including this latest 10-cavity machine, invested in robust quality inspection systems, downstream automation equipment, and worked to build inventory levels needed to support our existing customers and overall expansion,” said Lawrence Monroe, Pretium’s director of sales for the household and industrial chemical market segment. “We are well positioned to support the growing demands from our customers new and old due to these additional investments, and are excited to continue to grow Patrick Products.”

Pretium currently manufactures similar extrusion blow molding lines in 15 of its 19 locations. With this new line, the Leipsic facility has 26 extrusion blow molding machines.

Pretium is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.