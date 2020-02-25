RJG opens injection molding training facility in Germany

February 25, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

RJG Germany GmbH, a subsidiary of U.S.-based injection molding training company RJG, has opened a new training lab in Karlstein, Germany. The facility consists of a classroom that seats up to 20 students and a fully-equipped lab for hands-on experience.

The technical centre currently consists of a 60-tonne injection molding machine from Yizumi Germany GmbH, temperature control units, and a material drying system from Moretto Deutschland GmbH. The lab is set up for a total of four injection molding machines. Courses that will be taught by RJG Germany will include systematic molding, Master Molder, eDart and CoPilot.

“This new training facility will allow us to bring courses to Germany that were not previously possible,” said Frank Marschalek, business development manager at RJG Germany. “To our team, it’s an exciting new challenge and chance to share our knowledge with even more molding professionals. To our customers, it’s a new opportunity to further enhance their skills and progress their careers. We are proud of our facility and can’t wait to share it with the world.”