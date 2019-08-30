RJG partners with college to open injection molding training facility in Nebraska

August 30, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Nebraska is known for its corn-growing and husking, but injection molding training supplier RJG Inc. is partnering with Nebraska’s Central Community College (CCC) to bring injection molding training to the state.

CCC and RJG will be opening a new training facility on the CCC campus in the town of Grand Island in the beginning of 2020, with RJG’s curriculum becoming part of the college’s program.

“RJG’s award-winning courses have trained countless injection molding professionals in a real-world, hands-on capacity to improve their careers and lives,” said Gary Chastain, consulting and training director at RJG. “CCC has a passion for teaching real-world skills, including injection molding, so the partnership made sense. They’ve been working hard to get the training facility up and running as quickly as possible for their students.”

Currently, the mechanicals are in place, Chastain said, and the floor will soon receive its new finish in the 4,000-square-foot lab.

The opening of the new facility has been assisted by many local injection molding companies, with machines donated by Becton Dickinson, Molex, Arburg, and Toyo. “Advanced Engineering is donating the complete cooling system, and Major Mold is helping with molds,” Chastain said. Other smaller donations include conveyors, robots, and more, he added.

“We are very excited to open up this opportunity to CCC students,” Chastain said. “Learning new skills through hands-on training is invaluable, especially today as less and less students choose manufacturing-based careers. We hope to instill a love of the trade and provide new opportunities to future molders.”

CCC is a multi-campus community college serving a 25-county area in central Nebraska, and offers 36 career and technical education programs with a focus on degree, diploma, and certificate programs requiring two years or less to complete.

RJG is headquartered in Traverse City, Mich., and offers certifications including Master Molder I, II, and III, Systematic molding, Injection molding essentials, and more.