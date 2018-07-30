Pretium Packaging acquires Cox Container

July 30, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Pretium Packaging’s buying streak continues, as the plastic container and closure maker has now acquired Cox Container LLC, an extrusion blow molder located in Troy, Alabama

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Cox specializes in extrusion blow molding of HDPE containers for food, beverage, dairy, and industrial applications.

“We are pleased to welcome the Cox leadership team and employees to the Pretium organization,” Paul Kayser, president and CEO of Chesterfield, Mo.-based Pretium, said in a statement. “The acquisition brings additional HDPE manufacturing capability to Pretium and gives us a strategic foothold in the Southeast. We will now be able to capitalize on the strong growth Cox has experienced over the past couple of years to better serve our combined customers.”

In the statement, Pretium also said it intends to keep the Cox manufacturing location and employees/management team in place.

The acquisition is Pretium’s fifth in the past four years. Most recently, it acquired Patrick Products Inc., a rigid blow molded plastic packaging maker headquartered in Leipsic, Ohio last summer.

Pretium manufactures approximately two billion PET and HDPE containers annually from its 17 locations across the U.S. and Canada for more than 700 customers.