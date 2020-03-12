Ingenia Polymers acquires La Porte, Texas operations of LyondellBasell

March 12, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Ingenia Polymers Corp., a compounder with Canadian roots, has acquired the Bayshore masterbatch tolling operations in LaPorte, Texas that were part of A. Schulman Inc., prior to its acquisition by LyondellBasell in 2018.

The Bayshore transaction closed on March 2, 2020. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a statement, Toronto-based Ingenia said that the acquisition “brings added expertise and capacity to its team and infrastructure, increases its leadership in the polymer producer services market, and expands its capability to serve the converter market.”

“The Bayshore operations at La Porte, led by an experienced team and combined with Ingenia’s leading technologies and operations management, will help Ingenia to better serve its customers across North America,” Ingenia founder and CEO John Lefas said in the statement. “We are committed to serving the industry with the best quality and service in the market, and our acquisition of the Bayshore operations reflects that commitment. These operations serve a number of North America’s leading polymer producers and will continue to do so under [our] leadership.”

Founded in 1986 under the name WedTech Inc., Ingenia has global sales and manufacturing facilities in Canada, the U.S., and Saudi Arabia.