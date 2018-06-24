Wittmann Group celebrates 10th anniversary of integration with Battenfeld

June 24, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Austria-based processing and auxiliary equipment maker Wittmann Group celebrated the 10th anniversary of its integration of Battenfeld Kunststofftechnik GmbH earlier this month at an event that drew more than 1,400 guests to its Kottingbrunn, Austria facility.

The two-day event, which ran from June 13-14, was kicked off by a keynote speech from Dr. Johannes Schilp of Augsburg University, who spoke about the real-world implementation of cyber-physical production systems.

The event included demonstrations on 14 Wittmann Battenfeld machines from the PowerSeries, among them the new, vertical VPower which was shown for the first time. The presentation of Wittmann 4.0, the company’s Industry 4.0 offering, was also showcased. In addition to the integration of robots and peripherals on a large number of machines, the entire range of connected appliances was demonstrated in a separate Wittmann 4.0 cell. Finally, the latest developments in robots and peripherals were also presented.

“These last 10 years were successful years for our company,” said Georg Tinschert, managing director of Wittmann Battenfeld. “We are glad that so many of our customers and partners were here to celebrate with us.”

The celebration also included a joint gala dinner party at the METAStadt (Meta City) in Vienna.

Wittmann Battenfeld’s Canadian subsidiary, Wittmann Battenfeld Canada Inc., is located in Richmond Hill, Ont.