KraussMaffei acquires stake in online used machinery startup Gindumac

June 25, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

In a move designed to help it fully map the life cycle of used plastics processing machinery, processing machinery maker KraussMaffei Group is has bought a stake in the German second-hand machinery start-up Gindumac GmbH.

Gindumac – which stands for Global Industrial Machinery Cluster – develops and operates an online sales platform for plastics processing machinery, machine tools, and sheet metal working equipment.

In a statement, Germany-based KraussMaffei said it will now be better placed to implement “Old for New” deals when plastic processors decide to replace machinery. “When buying a new machine, Gindumac guarantees fair and market-driven purchase prices for the used machine currently in use,” KraussMaffie said. “In less than 48 hours, Gindumac can determine the current market value of each plastics processing machine using a proprietary evaluation software solution that compares current market prices based on an intelligent data algorithm.”

“The Gindumac platform extends the KraussMaffei Group’s digital platform-based offering,” the company continued. “Together with a strong partner KraussMaffei, Gindumac will digitize the used machinery trading even more and further expand its expertise in plastics processing machinery.”

Gindumac has teams at locations in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Barcelona, Spain, and Mumbai, India that consist of “forward-thinking talents from more than 13 countries,” KruassMaffie said. “Gindumac sees itself as a digital company that develops new solutions for the used machinery trading in a progressive, visionary, courageous and implementation-oriented manner.”