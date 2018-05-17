Wittmann Battenfeld expanding HQ in Mexico

May 17, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

For the fourth time in 20 years, Austria-based injection molding machine and auxiliary equipment maker Wittmann Battenfeld GmbH is expanding the headquarters of its Mexican subsidiary in the city of Querétaro.

Wittmann is increasing the floor space at Wittmann Battenfeld Mexico – which was founded in 1998 – by a third, as a result of what it describes as annual sales growth of 20 per cent per year for the past few years.

The company is adding 950 square meters to the facility in Querétaro, mainly in the office area. When the expansion is finished, the building will cover 3,000 square feet. The extension was started in February 2018 and is scheduled to be completed in July.

In addition to more office space, the headquarters has a new training centre, equipped with a servo-hydraulic SmartPower and an all-electric EcoPower machine. The company’s W8 series robots are available for demonstration purposes, together with peripherals for temperature control, drying, materials handling and blending, as well as granulators.

The company employs 75 workers at the Querétaro site.