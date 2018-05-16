Sepro names Raul Scheller as managing director in North America

May 16, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

France-based robotic automation maker Sepro Group has appointed Raul Scheller as its managing director of Sepro operations in North America.

“For more than a decade, we have been expanding in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico and have enjoyed great success,” Jean-Michel Renaudeau, CEO of Sepro Group, said in a statement. “Now it is time to prepare the organization for the next 10 years and beyond, and Raul Scheller will play a key role.”

Scheller has almost 30 years of international business management experience. Before joining Sepro, he served as chief operating officer at Team Technologies, an Albuquerque, New Mexico-based contract engineering and manufacturing services firm. Prior to that, he spent 13 years as general manager, Americas for Clariant’s performance packaging business unit; and seven years with a Chicago private equity group, eventually becoming president of its Los Angeles-based injection molding firm.

Scheller will be relocating to the Greater Pittsburgh area in summer 2018.

Sepro America was launched as a joint venture with Conair in 2007, and became a wholly-owned daughter company of Sepro Group in 2008. The company’s Canadian division, Sepro Canada, is headquartered in Montreal.

Sepro manufactures 3, 5, and 6-axis robots for injection molding machines.