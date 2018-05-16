Canadian Plastics
Sepro names Raul Scheller as managing director in North America

Scheller has almost 30 years of international business management experience.

May 16, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Raul Scheller.

France-based robotic automation maker Sepro Group has appointed Raul Scheller as its managing director of Sepro operations in North America.

“For more than a decade, we have been expanding in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico and have enjoyed great success,” Jean-Michel Renaudeau, CEO of Sepro Group, said in a statement. “Now it is time to prepare the organization for the next 10 years and beyond, and Raul Scheller will play a key role.”

Scheller has almost 30 years of international business management experience. Before joining Sepro, he served as chief operating officer at Team Technologies, an Albuquerque, New Mexico-based contract engineering and manufacturing services firm. Prior to that, he spent 13 years as general manager, Americas for Clariant’s performance packaging business unit; and seven years with a Chicago private equity group, eventually becoming president of its Los Angeles-based injection molding firm.

Scheller will be relocating to the Greater Pittsburgh area in summer 2018.

Sepro America was launched as a joint venture with Conair in 2007, and became a wholly-owned daughter company of Sepro Group in 2008. The company’s Canadian division, Sepro Canada, is headquartered in Montreal.

Sepro manufactures 3, 5, and 6-axis robots for injection molding machines.

 

 

