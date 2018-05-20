Quebec composites company RMC setting up U.S. manufacturing plant

May 20, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

RMC Advanced Technologies, a Quebec-based composite components maker, is establishing a U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facility in Surgoinsville, Tennessee.

The composite components manufacturer will invest US$7 million in the project and create 54 new jobs.

RMC’s new operations will be located in the Phipps Bend Industrial Park Spec Building in Surgoinsville, which is in Hawkins County. The company plans on manufacturing composite components in Hawkins County.

A subsidiary of Sigma Industries Inc., RMC produces and sells composite components for the heavy-duty truck, coach, transit and bus, machinery, agriculture and wind energy markets. Sigma Industries Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint-Ephrem-de-Beauce, Que.

“This location in the U.S. represents an important strategic milestone for us,” Denis Bertrand, president of Sigma Industries Inc., said in a statement. “It is the first step in our strategy to grow our operations in the U.S. market. In essence, it will allow us to better serve existing customers while providing us with the opportunity to grow our business in a market of significant size.”

“It means a great deal that another international-based company has chosen our state for its new operations,” Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe said in the statement. “Tennessee is home to more than 70 Canadian-owned companies that employ approximately 8,000 Tennesseans and we appreciate RMC for creating 54 new jobs in our state and Surgoinsville.”