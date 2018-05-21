Crawford Packaging buys Celplast Packaging Systems and BVM USA

May 21, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

In bids designed to expand its range of packaging products for the North American market, London, Ont.-based Crawford Packaging Inc. has made a double acquisition, purchasing Celplast Packaging Systems Ltd and BVM USA.

The terms of the transactions have not been disclosed.

Celplast is described as a leading provider of shrink films, food trays and lids, lidding films and heat sealable films. The company also has a line of packaging equipment for a variety of markets including food and produce packaging, beverage, print and publishing, building materials, contract packaging and industrial manufacturing.

BVM USA is the North American distribution arm of BVM Brunner equipment, based in Germany. BVM specializes in manufacturing packaging machines.

Both companies will become divisions of Crawford Packaging, who will assist Celpast and BVM USA during the expansion period.

The addition of Celplast Packaging Systems and BVM USA aims to strengthen Crawford’s existing “Shrink It Right” packaging program. Shrink It Right is Crawford Packaging’s shrink wrap program that identifies areas of inefficiency and offer improvements that can reduce costs by up to 30 per cent.

“This purchase reaffirms our goal to offer the best products and services we can to our clients,” Crawford Packaging president John Ashby said in a statement. “Celplast and Crawford have very similar approaches to market and cultures. We are very fortunate to able to bring the talent and experience of the Celplast employee group into the Crawford team. ”

Founded in 1962, Crawford Packaging makes packaging machinery and supplies.