Quebec composite supplier Sigma Industries makes major investment

March 26, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Sigma Industries Inc., a Quebec-based manufacturer of plastic composite components, has announced a $10.5 million production line upgrade to fulfill a new long-term contract.

Sigma received a $3.5 million interest-free financial contribution from the Quebec government’s ESSOR program, which provides financing to help companies carry out long-term development projects.

The upgrade will modernize Sigma’s automated production line to fabricate components for a new vehicle program, at Sigma’s subsidiary René Matériaux Composites, located at Sainte-Clotilde-de-Beauce.

Sigma says the project also received financial contributions from Banque Nationale, Roynat, and the Fonds Capital expansion région Thetford.

Sigma has two operating subsidiaries and employs 275 people. The company supplies materials for the heavy-duty truck, coach, transit, machinery and wind energy markets, and sells to OEMs and distributors in Canada, the U.S., and Europe.