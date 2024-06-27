Arburg appoints new managing director of sales

Germany-based injection molding machine maker Arburg has named Tobias Baur as managing director of sales for its sales and after-sales management division, effective Sept. 1.

Baur succeeds Gerhard Böhm, who is retiring.

Baur comes to Arburg from the Trumpf Group, where he most recently served as director global sales and marketing. Responsibilities there included overseeing product management and international sales of the services business. As general manager from 2014 to 2019, he was tasked with setting up the Trumpf additive manufacturing division in Ditzingen, Germany, and Schio, Italy.

Along with Baur, the Arburg management team will include Managing Partners Michael Hehl (premises development and spokesperson for management) and Juliane Hehl (global marketing and business development), as well as Managing Directors Guido Frohnhaus (technology and engineering) and Steffen Kroner (finance, controlling, information technology and human resources).