Univar Solutions opens new plant in Abbotsford, B.C.

Specialty chemical distributor Univar Solutions LLC has officially opened its new distribution facility in Abbotsford, B.C.

The site, approximately 2.5 miles from the U.S. border, is strategically located near Univar Solutions’ facility in Pitt Meadows, B.C., and company officials said the two sites will support opportunities for suppliers in the region and enhance the delivery of products to customers in western Canada, with a reduced carbon footprint.

“We are excited about the growth opportunities and modern capabilities afforded to us via this new facility,” said Chris Halberg, senior regional vice president of chemical distribution for Univar Solutions in Canada. “Designed with the principles of our sustainability commitments embedded throughout, our ability to deliver products more quickly and safely when and where they are needed will offer strategic efficiencies for our suppliers and customers.”

Univar Solutions officials said the Abbotsford plant aligns with the company’s long-term sustainability commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. “The facility was designed with the goal of offering energy-efficient technology and compliance through the latest emission standards as well as logistic and storage strengths,” they said. “Implementing best practices was a key focus throughout the planning and building of the facility”. This includes more efficient and expanded chemical and ingredient storage, rail capacity, a whole-site tank telemetry system for real-time product inventory, and specially designed blending rooms for solvents, corrosives, and oxidizers.