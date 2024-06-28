Pacteon Group acquires Ontario’s Descon Integrated Conveyor Solutions

As part of the acquisition, Descon will operate as a subsidiary of Pacteon Group.

Pacteon Group, a manufacturer of end-of-line packaging equipment solutions, has acquired Descon Integrated Conveyor Solutions, a Newmarket, Ont.-based maker of turnkey integrated conveyor systems for the food and beverage industry.

The financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

In a June 24 news release, Pacteon officials said the deal “aligns with [our] vision to be the one source for end-of-line packaging-automation equipment and strengthens [our] portfolio of offerings.”

As part of the acquisition, Descon will operate as a subsidiary of Pacteon Group, maintaining its brand identity, facilities, and leadership team. “This approach will enable [us] to preserve the unique strengths and capabilities of Descon while capitalizing on collaboration opportunities,” the release said.

Advertisement

Pacteon officials also stressed that the company is dedicated to a smooth transition for the customers, employees, and partners of both entities.

Pacteon is headquartered in Brewerton, N.Y.