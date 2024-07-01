Japan to introduce plastic recycled content mandates

Currently, Japanese manufacturers are not required to use recycled plastics but are encouraged to do so on a voluntary basis.

The Japanese government plans to introduce mandatory plastic recycled content targets for major manufacturers, obliging them to utilize recycled plastics as part of efforts to cut plastic pollution and promote decarbonization.

To achieve this, Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry proposes amending Japan’s Resource Effective Utilization Promotion Act of 1991. Under that legislation, manufacturers are not required to use recycled plastics but are encouraged to do so on a voluntary basis. The government aims to revise the law on the promotion of effective utilization of resources as early as at next year’s regular Diet session, with the revision expected to request manufacturers to set specific targets and report their achievements on a regular basis.

Currently in Japan, the majority of plastic waste is incinerated.

As reported by Kyodo News and other Japanese news outlets, it is likely that the packaging, electrical and electronic, automotive, and building materials industries will be targeted by the policy.

The volume of plastic product consumption in Japan reached 9.10 million tons in 2022, reports say, with wrapping and containers accounting for the largest portion at 44.7 per cent, followed by electronic devices at 15.4 per cent.