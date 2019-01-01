Vecoplan, LLC 5708 Uwharrie Road, Archdale, NC, 27263, USA www.vecoplanllc.com

Contact Supplier See Tel#, ask question, request materials, RFQ

Buyers Guide Section

Description

Vecoplan is the worldwide leader in size reduction technologies. We design, engineer, manufacture, install, and provide ongoing training, parts & service for a comprehensive range of shredders, granulators and grinders used to recycle all types of plastics. But the expertise we’ve gleaned from decades of practical experience in the field is where Vecoplan really shines. Whether you’re looking for an individual machine or a complete recycling system, Vecoplan has the expertise to meet your needs. Whether you’re a plastics recycler or a processor that reclaims your own production scrap, if you’re looking for a shredding solution, look to experience, look to Vecoplan.

Map