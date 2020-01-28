Tekni-Plex Medical names new head of sales, business development, Americas

January 28, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Tekni-Plex Medical, a new division of packaging material supplier Tekni-Plex, has named Bob Donohue as its head of sales and business development, Americas.

Wayne, Pa.-based Tekni-Plex recently announced the formation of its Tekni-Plex Medical business unit to facilitate the supply of mission-critical, high-value components, materials and solutions to medical device manufacturers worldwide.

“Bob knows every aspect of supplying medical device companies with tubing solutions for performance-oriented applications,” Dan Lazas, Tekni-Plex’s global head of sales, said in a statement. “Over the past several decades, he has gained knowledge and leadership skills which have given him a deep understanding of industry challenges and opportunities. This makes him the ideal person to head our sales efforts in the Americas, as we help our customers make the best decisions on their most important business issues through deep engagement, expertise, innovation and quality. “

Donohue’s responsibilities will include sales efforts for the Colorite product line (including PVC and TPE medical-grade compounds), Natvar medical-grade tubing (used for a wide range of medical device applications including intravenous therapy, respiratory, renal/dialysis, anesthesia, diagnostic and surgical equipment), as well as Dunn precision tubing.

Donohue joined Natvar in 1998 as an engineering manager and has held various positions over the past two decades. In 2006, he was named general manager of Natvar global operations. Before coming to Natvar, he was a product development engineer at Vinyl Plastics Corp.