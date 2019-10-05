Tekni-Plex names new head of China operations

October 5, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

U.S.-based plastic product maker Tekni-Plex Inc. has named Michael Luo to head its China operations, based in Suzhou.

Luo was named general manager of Tekni-Plex Suzhou in 2017. He joined the company in 2014 as director of sales and marketing. Luo takes the helm from Russell Hubbard who recently retired, after serving as the head of Asian operations for the past 10 years.

In a statement, Tekni-Plex said that Luo played an “integral role” in establishing the company’s state-of-the-art Suzhou manufacturing facility in 2017. The plant, located near Shanghai, was supported by a US$15 million investment.

Prior to joining Tekni-Plex, Luo was the China sales manager of Raumedic, an extrusion and injection molder of medical components.

Tekni-Plex’s China facility produces a range of Natvar thermoplastic elastomer tubing and components for medical device applications as well as extruded silicone tubing for catheters, feeding tubes, drug delivery and peristaltic pump applications. The facility also manufactures Colorite custom compounds for medical device applications, and Action Technology’s dip tubes used in a range of food/beverage, pharmaceutical, personal care, industrial and household trigger sprayer, pump and aerosol applications.

Headquartered in Wayne, Pa., Tekni-Plex manufactures a mix of products that include medical tubing and compounds, barrier films, dispensing components, closure liners and protective packaging.