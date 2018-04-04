Tekni-Plex buys extrusion tubing maker Dunn Industries

April 4, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

In a move that expands its extruded medical tubing portfolio, packaging supplier Tekni-Plex Inc. has acquired Dunn Industries, Inc., a manufacturer of specialty extrusion tubing for medical device applications.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Dunn, headquartered in Manchester, N.H., is known for its tight tolerance, small diameter medical device tubing. The company has expertise in a wide range of thermoplastic materials and offers both standard and custom-engineered tubing solutions.

In a statement, Tekni-Plex called Dunn’s product line “a complementary addition to the microextrusion tubing manufactured by Tekni-Plex’s Natvar business unit.” The acquisition will also augment the non-PVC materials in the Tekni-Plex portfolio, such as polyurethane, PEEK, acetyl, nylon, EVA and TPE.

Going forward, the company will be known as Dunn Industries, a Tekni-Plex business, with Dunn’s former president Duane Dunn as its general manager.

“Tekni-Plex already has a significant stake in the medical device market via its Colorite medical compounds and Natvar medical tubing business,” Paul Young, president and CEO of Tekni-Plex, said in the statement. “With speed-to-market a critical concern in this market sector, as well as the desire for additional support from suppliers, this acquisition will help make Tekni-Plex an even stronger partner to medical device companies around the world.”

Founded in 1987, Dunn manufactures medical tubing with outer diameters as small as 0.008 inches (outer diameter) x 0.004-inches (inner diameter) and as large as 0.480 inches for a wide variety of applications. Products include single and multi-lumen, coextruded, striped or braided.

Headquartered in Wayne, Pa., Tekni-Plex develops and manufactures packaging materials, medical compounds and precision-crafted medical tubing solutions for the medical, pharmaceutical, personal care, household and industrial, and food and beverage industries. The company has manufacturing sites in eight countries.