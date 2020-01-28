Milliken completes acquisition of chemical supplier Borchers

January 28, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Plastic additives and colourants supplier Milliken & Co. has completed its acquisition of Borchers Group Ltd., a global specialty chemicals company headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The transaction was first announced earlier this month.

“Borchers brings expertise, products and customer knowledge in the paint and coatings industry,” said Russ Rudolph, senior vice president, Milliken’s coating additives business. “Combined with Milliken’s commitment to investment in long-term sustainable innovation and specialty chemicals global reach, this acquisition will accelerate solutions for the markets and customers we serve.”

In a Jan. 28 statement, Milliken said that as Borchers integrates into it, “daily operations will continue without interruption, including relationships with existing suppliers and customers.”

Borchers supplies additives for the coatings, inks, and adhesives markets, including cobalt-free driers, dispersants, rheology modifiers, wetting agents, polymerization catalysts, and adhesion promoters.

Milliken is headquartered in Spartanburg, S.C.