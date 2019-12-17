Tekni-Plex forming new medical business unit

December 17, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Wayne, Pa.-based packaging and tubing supplier Tekni-Plex Inc. is forming a medical business unit to facilitate the supply of what it calls “mission-critical, high-value components, materials, and solutions” to medical device manufacturers worldwide.

Called “Tekni-Plex Medical”, the new operating unit will offer products and services formerly supplied separately by its Colorite, Natvar, and Dunn businesses.

In a Dec. 17 statement, Tekni-Plex asserted that medical device companies “will now have a dedicated sales and customer service team representing all product lines.”

“Our goal is to be a trusted advisor, helping our customers make the best decisions on their most important business issues through deep engagement, expertise, innovation and quality,” Tekni-Plex president and CEO Paul Young said. “Our globally integrated operations will help us provide better and faster solutions to meet customer needs.”

Manufacturing will continue in the same locations, with the ability to run the same material specifications on the same equipment around the world for multinational customers. Going forward the Colorite, Natvar, and Dunn names will be used as product brands.

The Colorite brand includes a line of PVC and TPE medical-grade compounds; the Natvar brand includes multilayer and multi-lumen tubing, as well as a range of value-added options including tapered, striped, thermoformed, special profile products for applications including intravenous therapy, dialysis, respiratory, and surgical equipment; and the Dunn brand features precision extruded tubing for endovascular catheters and minimally invasive devices, as well as custom medical tubing for diagnostic and interventional devices.