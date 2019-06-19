Tekni-Plex completes acquisition of three Amcor manufacturing units

June 19, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Packaging and tubing supplier Tekni-Plex Inc. has completed its acquisition of three manufacturing facilities from Amcor Flexible Packaging that serve medical device OEMs.

The acquisitions were first announced in late-April, and the terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Located in Madison and Milwaukee, Wis., and Ashland, Mass., the facilities provide a broad portfolio of sterilizable medical device packaging substrates, including coated and uncoated Tyvek, heat-seal and cold-seal coated paper and films, medical-grade laminates, and die-cut lids and labels, Wayne, Pa.-based Tekni-Plex said in a statement.

Combined, the three plants employ approximately 150 workers.

“The acquisition expands our complex packaging solution portfolio for medical device manufacturers, many of whom have been supplied by our Colorite, Natvar and Dunn medical products businesses for decades,” said Paul Young, president and CEO of Tekni-Plex. “The acquisition of these three plants also brings us 150 highly qualified and experienced employees who form the backbone of the business. We are happy to welcome them to the Tekni team of 3,000 strong across the world.”

This is the eleventh acquisition Tekni-Plex has made in the past five years, supporting its strategy to grow its business though transformative acquisitions and strategic add-ons, the company said.