Sidel names new president and CEO

The Tetra Laval Group Board has appointed Pietro Cassani as president and CEO of France-based blow molding and packaging machinery maker Sidel, effective July 15.

Cassani replaces Monica Gimre, who has decided to step down after more than five years as president and CEO of Sidel and 41 years in total with the Tetra Laval Group.

Cassani has been CEO of the Marchesini Group for eight years, and before that spent over 10 years as Group General Manager of Sacmi. He has more than 30 years of business and engineering experience. He will be based in Parma, Italy.

Headquartered in Pully, Switzerland, the Tetra Laval Group consists of three industry groups: Tetra Pak, Sidel, and DeLaval. These groups are focused on technologies and services for the efficient and sustainable production, processing, packaging, and distribution of food. In total, the group has more than 34,000 employees.