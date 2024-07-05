Feds want input on addressing plastic waste and pollution from the textile and apparel sector

The Environment and Climate Change agency is soliciting feedback until Sept. 1 on the 'development of a roadmap' to address this pollution.

Canada’s federal government is now consulting with the public about ways to reduce the amount of plastic waste coming from the textile and apparel sector.

According to the feds, textiles is the fifth-largest category of plastic waste sent to landfills in Canada, with approximately 98 per cent of plastic textile waste ends up in these areas. Furthermore, through regular wear and tear and when washed, synthetic clothing sheds plastic microfibres – which are tiny thread-like fibres that become microplastic pollution – and about 878 tonnes of microfibres are released from synthetic textiles during laundering into fresh and marine waters in Canada and the U.S. annually.

“Building on the early interest and engagement from key stakeholders in the sector, the consultation document suggests a waste-management approach that keeps textiles and apparel in the circular economy for as long as possible,” officials with Environment and Climate Change said in a July 4 news release. “Prioritization will focus on the redesign, reduction, reuse, repair, and recycling of products over energy recovery and landfilling.”

Until Sept. 1, 2024, Canadians and interested parties are invited to comment on the consultation document and provide feedback. Comments received will help develop the draft roadmap to be published later this year, the government said.

For more information, visit this link.