Tetra Laval Group donating 10 million euros towards COVID-19 relief efforts

April 1, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

The Tetra Laval Group is donating 10 million euros towards COVID-19 relief measures.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made an unprecedented impact on communities worldwide. Our thoughts and concern are with all those whose lives have been affected,” the Swiss-based multinational company said in an April 1 statement. “To support the global response to this crisis, the Tetra Laval Group will donate…to various voluntary organizations supporting the health care systems across the countries that we operate in.”

Tetra Laval comprises packaging and processing subsidiaries Tetra Pak; DeLaval; and Sidel, which develops and manufactures plastic packaging and complete bottling lines.

“We are grateful for the unwavering contribution of our employees to address this extraordinary challenge, in striving to maintain the health and safety of individuals as well as the continuity of food supplies,” Tetra Laval said.