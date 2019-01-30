Tetra Pak appoints Adolfo Orive as new president, CEO

January 30, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Food packaging supplier Tetra Pak will have a new president and CEO effective April 1.

The global packaging maker, which has Canadian operations in Toronto, has appointed Adolfo Orive to replace outgoing president and CEO Dennis Jonsson. Jonsson is stepping down from his position after 14 years as president and CEO and 36 years with the company.

Orive, 55, is presently cluster vice president, North Central and South America. Prior to that, he held a range of position within Tetra Pak, including managing director of Colombia and Spain, and cluster vice president, North and Central Europe. He joined Tetra Pak in 1993.

Orive has a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering at Ibero-American University (IBERO), Mexico, and a Master’s in Business Administration at Mexico Autonomous Institute of Technology (ITAM), Mexico.​

Tetra Pak is one of three companies in the Tetra Laval Group – a private group that started in Sweden. The other two companies are DeLaval and Sidel. Tetra Laval is headquartered in Switzerland.