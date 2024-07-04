Domfoam expands into the GTA and Ontario with Foamco acquisition

Montreal-based Domfoam will now operate five manufacturing facilities, totalling over 550,000 square feet, across Quebec and Ontario.

Montreal-based polyurethane foam products maker Domfoam Inc. has expanded its operations into the Greater Toronto Area and the broader Ontario market through the acquisition of Foamco Industries.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Headquartered in Vaughan, Ont., Foamco is said to be the largest independent foam fabricator in Canada.

“This strategic move allows us to extend our reach and provide superior service to a broader market, meeting the growing demand for our products,” said Jonathan Pomerantz, CEO of Domfoam, in a July 2 news release.

Domfoam will now operate five manufacturing facilities, totalling over 550,000 square feet, across Quebec and Ontario, following the acquisition of Foamco.

“This expansion not only enhances our production capacity but also ensures healthy competition for our customers by providing a third manufacturing option,” Pomerantz said.

Domfoam was founded in 1963, and makes products primarily for use in the furniture and bedding industries. The company also produces re-bonded foam for carpet underlay and other applications.