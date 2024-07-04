Davis-Standard achieves environmental stewardship landmark

The company says it has become the first extrusion and converting OEM to attain Operation Clean Sweep certification.

Davis-Standard LLC, a designer and manufacturer of extrusion and converting technologies, says that it has become the first OEM in its field to earn Operation Clean Sweep (OCS) certification. OCS is an international program designed to help plastics industry companies implement good housekeeping and plastic pellet containment practices, which reduce plastic pollution in waterways and communities.

“Our facilities in Fulton, N.Y., and Pawcatuck, Conn., are blessed with natural beauty and proximity to vital waterways and the ocean,” said Giovanni Spitale, CEO of Davis-Standard. “This underscores our responsibility to protect these resources and is why Operation Clean Sweep certification is so important to us.”

In a July 3 statement, Davis-Standard officials said the OCS achievement builds upon the company’s “legacy of environmental responsibility” and its 2025 sustainability commitments. The company’s North American facilities are now powered by carbon-free electricity, and its Maillefer division received a Silver EcoVadis rating for its sustainability efforts in Finland. “Moreover, numerous Davis-Standard facilities maintain ISO 14001 certification for their environmental management systems, with only one remaining to achieve the certification,” the company said.

Davis-Standard is headquartered in Pawcatuck.