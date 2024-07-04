Toronto’s ABC closing molding plant in Michigan

The Saline, Mich., facility will close on or around Dec. 31, with the product line being transferred to another ABC Technologies manufacturing facility located in Wyoming, Mich.

Toronto-based automotive parts molder ABC Group Sales & Engineering Inc. will permanently close its Saline, Mich., ABC Technologies facility by the end of this year, eliminating all of the jobs – approximately 160 – at the location.

“All positions at this facility are being eliminated as a result of this closure,” the company said in a June 24 WARN notice (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification of 1988) to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and Workforce Development. “The last day of employment for the affected employees is anticipated to be on December 31, 2024.”

“The product line will be transferred to another ABC Technologies manufacturing facility located in Wyoming, Mich.,” the notice said. “All employees will be offered an opportunity to transfer with the business.”

None of the affected employees have bumping rights or union representation, the WARN notice said.

Advertisement

The closure comes on the heels of ABC Technologies decision, in April, to shutter its Windsor, Ont.-based subsidiary Emrick Plastics, which had about 100 workers. ABC Technologies also owns the Windsor Mold Group, which it bought for $165 million in 2022, and Precision Plastics in Amherstburg, Ont.