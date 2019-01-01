Norwich Plastics 400 Dolph Street North, Cambridgw, Ontario, N3H2A7, Canada www.norwichplastics.com



Year established: 1987

Number of employees: 75 Contact Supplier See Tel#, ask question, request materials, RFQ

Buyers Guide Section

Description

For over 30 years, Norwich Plastics has been an industry leader in plastic reprocessing. We help extend the life of plastic because it’s cost-effective and good for the environment. Two things we can all feel good about.

We process flexible PVC scrap and other thermal plastic waste to convert into quality reusable compounds. We offer closed loop recycling solutions, cradle to grave initiatives, and custom formulated reprocessed feedstock through our unique processing capabilities.

Vision Statement: “To sustain and create new life in plastics by blending innovation, quality and experience for ourselves, our customers and the environment.”

Represents

Quality ISO

Map

Processes & Products Categories

Raw Materials Categories

Services Categories

Cryovision Norwich Recycling Inc.Preston Plastics Reprocessing Inc.Norwich Marketing Inc.Cumberland City Plastics LLCTennessee Cryogenics LLCISO 9001:2015 Certified