Year established: 1987
Number of employees: 75
Preston Plastics Reprocessing Inc.
Norwich Marketing Inc.
Cumberland City Plastics LLC
Tennessee Cryogenics LLC
Norwich Plastics, 400 Dolph Street North, Cambridge, Ontario, N3H2A7, Canada www.norwichplastics.com
Description
For over 30 years, Norwich Plastics has been an industry leader in plastic reprocessing. We help extend the life of plastic because it’s cost-effective and good for the environment. Two things we can all feel good about.
We process flexible PVC scrap and other thermal plastic waste to convert into quality reusable compounds. We offer closed loop recycling solutions, cradle to grave initiatives, and custom formulated reprocessed feedstock through our unique processing capabilities.
Vision Statement: “To sustain and create new life in plastics by blending innovation, quality and experience for ourselves, our customers and the environment.”
RepresentsCryovision Norwich Recycling Inc.
Quality ISOISO 9001:2015 Certified
