Ontario auto parts maker Global Plas expands, adds machines and automation

August 23, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Automotive parts molder Global Plas Inc. has received a contribution of nearly $2.5 million in federal funding to expand operations and incorporate advanced robotics and automation at its Concord, Ont. facility.

The funding from FedDev Ontario will allow Global Plas to renovate its new 71,000-square-foot facility, add new production lines, and install four injection molding machines and automation equipment. The 71,000-square-foot manufacturing facility is adjacent to the company’s existing 55,000-square-foot plant in Concord.

The company also expects to add 50 new jobs.

In an Aug. 22 statement, FedDev noted that Global Plas is “currently delivering” on a five-year contract with Toyota Canada Inc. to manufacture door and fender parts for the all-new Toyota RAV4. “The company reports that with production increasing to 480,000 sets per year, Global Plas is purchasing a higher volume of raw materials,” FedDev said.

Founded in 2010, Global Plas is a Tier 2 manufacturer of interior, exterior, and under-the-hood plastic components for Tier 1 automotive suppliers, with a customer base in Canada, the U.S., and Japan.

FedDev Ontario delivers programs and services to support innovation and economic growth in southern Ontario.