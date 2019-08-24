Krauss Plastics makes management changes

August 24, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Woodbridge, Ont.-based custom injection molder Krauss Plastics Inc. has made a series of management changes, including appointing a new owner and president.

Frank Krauss has now taken over the leadership of the family-owned company, replacing Roland Krauss, who has retired.

Additionally, Ingrid Krauss is the company’s new vice president, and John Krauss is the new production manager.

Krauss Plastics was founded in 1965 by Hans Krauss, and began injection molding in 1971; it has also been ISO 9001 certified since 1995. The company makes a range of injection molded parts – including micro parts – for industrial and consumer applications, and can also supply molds from partner tool shops in Asia.