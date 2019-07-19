Tooling supplier Chiron America taps former Husky exec as its new president, CEO

July 19, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

A former executive for two well-known injection molding machine makers is now heading the American division of Germany-based tooling supplier Chiron Group.

Chiron Group, headquartered in Tuttlingen, Germany, has appointed Steve Morris as Chiron America’s new president and CEO.

Morris previously served in leadership positions with Bolton, Ont.-based Husky Injection Molding Systems – including global vice president, hot runners and global director, parts and service – and also with Milacron. He holds an MBA in strategic management from Niagara University, New York.

“This new direction in North American leadership is an extension of the many Chiron Group cultural changes that have been implemented globally,” Chiron Group CEO Dr. Markus Flik said in a statement. “We’re now seeing the positive impact of these changes, in the form of new product and technological innovations, state-of-the-art facilities worldwide, increased service and support capabilities, and strengthened customer relationships.”

Chiron specializes in supplying CNC vertical milling and turning machining centres. Chiron America Inc. has locations in Charlotte, N.C. and Plymouth, Mich.