Clariant selling health care packaging business to Arsenal Capital

July 22, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Swiss materials and specialty chemicals company Clariant AG is selling its healthcare packaging business to New York-based private equity firm Arsenal Capital Partners for 308 million Swiss francs ($411 million Canadian).

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Clariant’s healthcare packaging business offers products used to protect pharmaceutical products from moisture and oxygen, including customizable, high-quality drop-in products (canisters and packets), integrated desiccant systems, and specially designed plastic bottles containing oxygen barrier materials.

The business unit – which generated sales of around 135 million Swiss francs in 2018 – has manufacturing facilities in the U.S., France, China and India, and employs approximately 600 employees.