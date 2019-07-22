New vice president for purging compound maker Sun Plastech

July 22, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Sun Plastech, Inc. (SPI), the subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Corp. that manufactures and distributes AsaClean purging compounds, has named Phani Nagaraj as its new vice president.

Nagaraj joins Parsippany, N.J.-based SPI from Dynatect Manufacturing, a polymer molding business, where he served as general manager for the past five years. Before Dynatect, he worked at Lanxess/Chemtura for 11 years where he held positions in engineering, marketing, sales and general management.

Nagaraj holds a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Polymer Science and Technology from the University of Mysore, a Master of Science Degree in Polymer Engineering from the University of Akron, and an MBA from the University of Connecticut.