Magna receives FCA Supplier of the Year Award

July 18, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Automotive parts supplier Magna International Inc. has been recognized by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) with the 2018 Interior Supplier of the Year Award at the automaker’s recent annual supplier conference and award ceremony.

Magna’s interior content to FCA consists of complete seat sets on vehicles such as the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Dodge Durango and Chrysler Pacifica. Magna has supplied seats for FCA minivans since the automaker invented the segment in the 1980s, including the development of Stow ‘n Go seating, which is in its fourth generation today and which features redesigned seats for entry to the third row and added comfort and side support.

“FCA is in the midst of transformational changes and these suppliers are helping enable a stronger future for all of us,” said Scott Thiele, Magna’s head of purchasing and supply chain, FCA – North America. “It is an honor to recognize their contributions and dedication, as they represent the best in the industry.”

Award recipients were determined based on an evaluation of each company’s supplier scorecard performance in 2018 – a rating system that evaluates supplier performance in quality, delivery, cost, and warranty – and input from FCA senior leadership.

Magna is headquartered in Aurora, Ont.