Medical Tubing 2018 will address the latest tubing and catheter developments for a wide range of medical requirements including intravenous, infusion, dialysis, respiratory, feeding, and drainage applications. It also examines the latest standards and certification requirements in this heavily regulated sector.

There are a huge variety of polymer options available for medical tubing production including flexible vinyl compounds, thermoplastic elastomers, thermoplastic urethanes, polyolefins, fluoropolymers, polyamides, polyimides, silicones, PEEK and PEBA. Inter-material competition is strong and selecting the optimum polymer grade to meet requirements such as flexibility, clarity, kink-resistance, dimensional stability, biocompatibility and cost-reduction can present a considerable challenge.

In addition, exciting new developments in additives and the latest compound formulations are bringing added functionality, increased performance and improved biocompatibility to medical tubing products. Examples include antimicrobial, radiopaque, nanocomposite, lubricious and color-coded compounds.

Presentations at Medical Tubing 2018 will address the latest advances in polymers, additives and compounds to meet the growing and evolving demands of this dynamic and highly competitive market.

In addition to two days of high-level presentations, the conference provides excellent networking opportunities with key players from throughout the medical tubing supply chain.