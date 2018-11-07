Following its successful 2017 debut, AMI is pleased to announce the 2nd US edition of Performance Polyamides. This technical conference provides a unique forum bringing the entire polyamide supply chain industry together to examine the latest advances in resins, additives, and compounds for demanding applications.

An international line-up of industry experts cover developments in a wide range of polyamide chemistries and compounds, including high-heat, fiber-reinforced, flame retardant, cross-linked, thermally-conductive, and impact-modified grades.

In addition to the busy two-day program, the event also offers high-level networking opportunities in a focused exhibition area, featuring displays from a range of companies in the polyamide industry. Performance Polyamides 2018 will be the ideal meeting place for anyone wanting to make new contacts and discover the latest trends impacting the polyamide industry.