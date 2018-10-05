Medical Fluid Bags 2018

Medical Fluid Bags will cover the latest developments in this dynamic market including plastics and additives options, film calendaring and extrusion technologies, plus bag production techniques. Expert speakers will discuss design trends, new market opportunities, and critical issues such as product testing and compliance issues.

The scope of the conference covers the broad range of vitally important medical applications where fluid bags and pouches play a critical role. These include blood bags, intravenous bags, collection bags, irrigation bags, drain bags, and mixing containers.

In addition to two days of high-level presentations, the conference features an exhibition area that provides excellent networking opportunities with key players from throughout the medical fluid bag supply chain.